Doom Eternal’s Poor Soundtrack Mixing Was Not Done By Mick Gordon

Following a slight delay, the original soundtrack of Doom Eternal has started to finally roll out in a high-quality, lossless format. For many audiophiles out there, however, only sheer disappointment awaits them.

The music lacks a distinct polish, which becomes more notable when compared with that of the 2016 Doom. While the average listener would not be able to tell the difference, the disparity in quality for Doom Eternal can be picked up by audiophiles easily, which is why many began wondering what went wrong. The soundtracks of both games were composed by Mick Gordon himself and since the first one was pristine, the second one falling short was clearly unexpected.

It turns out that issue is with audio mixing and that the soundtrack of Doom Eternal was mixed poorly in the studio. It also turns out that Gordon had nothing to do with the mixing mishap. He personally handled only a few tracks in the album and all of the rest were undertaken by id Software instead.

I didn’t mix those and wouldn’t have done that. You’ll be able to spot the small handful of tracks I mixed (Meathook, Command and Control, etc…) — Mick Gordon (@Mick_Gordon) April 19, 2020

Gordon, as of right now, is not a happy camper. It goes without saying that any artist would be dismayed to see their product get mangled at the end. “Fun Fact: All those stupid ‘time signature changes’ are a result of someone from marketing piecing this track together without any musical knowledge,” commented Gordon below a cover of one of his tracks from the album. The comment is from a couple of months back but since the soundtrack was only released just now, Gordon clearly knew beforehand how id Software had messed up.

Making the situation even worse is that a floating rumor suggests Gordon to have parted ways with the franchise, meaning that he will not be working with id Software to compose another soundtrack for a potential installment following Doom Eternal. Suffice to say, a Doom game without Gordon’s flesh-ripping riffs would be a sin at this point.

The one way to salvage the situation is for id Software to head back into the studio and remix the soundtrack of Doom Eternal. The developer, however, will first need to admit to its mistake.

Doom Eternal is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The sequel will also release for Nintendo Switch but at a later date that id Software will announce when the time is right. In addition, Doom Eternal is also coming to Google Stadia, which remains without a release date as well.