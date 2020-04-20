Call of Duty Warzone Best SMGs Guide

SMGs are handy little guns found everywhere on the Warzone map. Though they may not be as practical due to the sheer size of the map, SMGs are great for close quarter combat, due to their general higher firing rate. In this guide, we will suggest some Call of Duty Warzone Best SMGs to try out.

Call of Duty Warzone Best SMGs

If you prefer to fight in the denser cities of Warzone, you pretty much do need an SMG along your side, and with this, here are the Best SMGs in the Warzone.

These SMGs are picked on the base of their Firing rate, DPS, Mag size and the time for transition to ADS.

MP5

Arguably the BEST SMG in the game. The gun has high firing and damage rate, and can be used for medium-ranged battles.

MP5 has unparalleled accuracy and can melt through armor and health even before one realizes it.

Recommended Attachments for the best MP5 SMG loadout:

Subsonic Barrel

Commando Foregrip

45 Round Mag

Granulated Grip Tape

Classic Straight Line Stock

MP7

MP7 is the most commonly found gun on the game. MP7 is a high-quality SMG, with a strong fire rate. The gun is excellent for short ranges only.

High drop rate makes it easy to level it up, and also has a base mag of 40, much larger then MP5. The gun is devastating even without any attachments equipped and will shred anything in instant.

Recommended Attachments:

Tactical Suppresser Muzzle

FSS Recon Barrel

Thermal Hybrid Optic

Ranger Foregrip

FORGE TAC Stalker Stock

P90

P90 has always been a franchise favorite, and not without reason. The gun is a beast when it comes to fire rate and has a stellar magazine.

P90 is also an accurate gun, meaning any player can use it easily. Pick P90 for a solid chance of winning the Warzone match.

Note that this gun has a low drop rate and the Dry Heat Variant is superior to other variants.

Recommended Attachments:

5mW Laser

Fly Strap Stock

Stripped Grip Tape(Rear grip)

Granulated Grip Tape (Under barrel)

Sleight of Hand Perk

PP19 Bizon

Though not a top choice, PP19 Bizon does have a high capacity magazine, with low recoil making it one of the best SMG for CoD Warzone. The weapon has a mediocre DPS, however it can be build with the Wolf’s Bite blueprint, making it much more viable.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle Brake

7” Steel Barrel

84 Round Helical Mag

Rubberized Grip Tape

Solozero Optics/FMJ (Anyone depending on how you play)

AUG

The last on our list is AUG. To be clear, AUG is only worth running if you equip it with 60 Round Mag. The weapon can prove to be a gem for experienced players, and with good Attachments.

The weapon is preferable for close quarter and fast combats, as it does have good ADS time making it a somewhat decent SMG for Warzone.

Recommended Attachments: