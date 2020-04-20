Call of Duty is going back to its roots this year, with more and more remasters getting announced. A new leak suggests that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered is in the works. In fact, the leaker confirms that both this and Modern Warfare 2 remasters were supposed to release two years ago but were held back.

The leak comes from TheGamingRevolution on Twitter, a known leaker whose account is now suspended on the popular platform. The account posted a Youtube video claiming that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered is in development and has been for a long time. Due to the 2018 Dallas shooting, both this and the Modern Warfare 2 remasters were pushed back. However, given the leap in popularity for the franchise, Activision seems to be moving forward with multiple titles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered is reportedly built in the same engine as the previous two remasters and will follow the same campaign-oriented character as the recently released MW remaster. The last thing we know from this leak is that the game will release with a month of Playstation 4 exclusivity.

The release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered won’t stop the launch of the yearly franchise title set for autumn. Many want the ext title to be a Black Ops reboot, although so many remasters could be bad in the existence of the franchise as is. Right now, Call of Duty Mobile and Warzone are rocking the shooter scene with Activision getting some time to assess the situation around the IP.

2020 is indeed the year of FPS shooters with Call of Duty setting the ground for more IPs to come. Riot Games is releasing Valorant this summer. This means that more shooter titles will popup in order to cover the market gaps. This is what happened with major successes like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite in the past. As a result, we might be looking at a huge rise in both single and multiplayer FPS titles in the near future.