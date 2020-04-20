New Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok Leak Brings Up New Brace Of Alleged Information

A new supposed Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok leak has supposedly come out on Twitter, even though Ubisoft has still not given us any confirmation that such a game is even in the works. While there is a good bit of information, we still have to rely on Ubisoft to confirm it.

To start off with, the game actually will not be titled Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok, or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which seem to be the two titles that people thought the game would most likely have. However, even if the titles are wrong, the game is still about Vikings.

The leak also gave us some information about the protagonist. Much like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the game will give us a choice between a male and female protagonist, though apparently the girl is the canon choice. A rumored name for the character, Jora, is apparently not true.

Fitting with a piece of earlier information that was leaked, the game also won’t be limited to Scandanavia, as we might also go to the British Isles. The game also has even more RPG elements than Odyssey.

The Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok leak also says that there will be much more information about the First Civilization, much like the Greek monsters from Odyssey. The game is expected to be revealed sometime before the end of this year and released by April or May 2021, which would make it an Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 game.

However, much like we said earlier, there’s no guarantee that any of this is true without official confirmation, and Ubisoft hasn’t said anything about it other than to deny any rumors related to it. So, whether the Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok leak actually turns out to be true or not remains to be seen.

If we do get a reveal sometime this year, there’s no telling when it will be considering how many events the coronavirus has caused to be cancelled, to say nothing of its release date. Either way, hopefully whenever it does come out, Ubisoft will have refined the new Assassin’s Creed formula further.