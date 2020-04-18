Supermassive Games on PS5 DualSense Usage in Videogames

Playstation 5 is releasing in a few months, most likely during the winter holidays. Although we don’t know what the console looks like, its hardware and features look interesting, to say the least. Sony was quick to announce the PS5 Dualsense, the wireless controller included with the console, featuring new implementations. Supermassive Games, the developers behind Until Dawn and Man of Medan recently talked about the capabilities of the new controller. In what ways do they intend to use its features?

Speaking with GameReactor, the studio’s co-founder Pete Samuels stated that his team is already looking into Dualsense and how they can use its features to their benefit. One thing that took us by surprise is their interest in the controller’s microphone. It actually can help them make voice commands for choices in their games. This will bring the player closer to the story and will improve immersion. He explains:

“We’ve been having some chats about that for a little while now about how we’re going to use that. The whole tactile thing – as much as we can transfer what you’d expect the character’s experience to be directed back to the player. I think the better attachment you feel to the characters.” “But we’re already having some discussions […] about some things we might do, some things that we might incorporate into the game having seen the announcement [of the DualSense].”

Without question, studios like Supermassive Games will manage to get the most out of the PS5 Dualsense. Especially in terms of performance. Be it the haptic feedback, the adaptive controls or the new built-in microphone, the ways to use the controller as a developer are limitless. Supermassive Games leads the example for more to come.

For the time being, Supermassive Games is working on Little Hope, a brand new adventure to the Dark Picture anthology which started with Man of Medan. The game will release this year with no set release date yet. It will be available on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC under the publishing of Bandai Namco.