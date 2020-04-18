Supermassive Games Announces Next Chapter Of The Dark Pictures Anthology

Supermassive Games is back with the next game in their series of short horror games, The Dark Pictures Anthology. Despite being teased at the end of last year’s entry, Man of Medan, it’s taken this long for the new game to be announced, and it won’t be released until this summer.

Unlike Man of Medan, the new entry, called Little Hope, isn’t going to be based on an actual real-life incident. While it will take inspiration, Little Hope is entirely original. This time, the focus will be on witch hunts in colonial New England, along with the horrors that might have caused such things.

While we don’t know anything about the characters so far, what we can see from the trailer is that there definitely seems to be actual supernatural forces at work in Little Hope. This does include monsters, and possibly ghosts, though we don’t know for sure yet.

Hopefully, the next entry in the Dark Picture Anthology will get a better reception than Man of Medan did. While that entry was successful in its own way, the game received a good amount of criticism for technical issues, along with not being all that scary if you knew the background of the ship.

There haven’t been very many survival horror games revolving around the Salem Witch Trials and its other copycat incidents either, so hopefully alongside fixing up its technical aspects, the next Supermassive game will end up being better than Man of Medan.

You can see the trailer for the next chapter of the Dark Pictures Anthology by following this link. The game doesn’t have a release date other than this summer, but hopefully as that date gets closer (considering it’s already April) we’ll get possibly another trailer, along with an actual release date. The game will release on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.