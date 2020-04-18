New Fortnite Concert May Be Coming, Say Dataminers

Just because people are cooped up inside their homes doesn’t mean they can’t have fun, and if dataminers are true then Epic Games might be getting ready to hold another Fortnite concert in the game. This is so far only speculation brought on by a tweet however, and nothing official.

The first concert to be held in Fortnite took place in February of last year, when the band Marshmello held a massive concert in the game. The concert attracted ten million viewers, and if another such event is planned, it might attract even more.

Multiple dataminers have claimed that they’ve found evidence of the concert coming sometime in the future, though of course nothing has actually come from Epic Games to confirm this. If the concert does happen, they claim it will be at Sweaty Sands.

While nothing is confirmed yet, the dataminer evidence comes from a piece of art from a musical note that’s superimposed over an area that seems looks like Sweaty Sands, a beachfront area that would be perfect for holding a large concert.

Of course, despite the dataminers claiming the information is legitimate, there’s also no idea of who might be performing or if the concert information is even legitimate. Epic hasn’t given any indication they’d be holding another concert, though they could have just not announced it yet.

However, another piece of evidence is that multiple leakers have claimed that a Travis Scott skin is going to be added at some point, leading to some speculation that the Fortnite concert might actually be hosted by him.

Being a rapper, Travis Scott might be a good idea to host the concert, but who knows if it will actually happen or if such a skin even exists. Either way the test of time will reveal whether or not the concert is actually a thing, so hopefully Epic gives us a definitive answer soon.