The Last Of Us 2 Beer Tie-In Announced By Naughty Dog And American Brewery

If you’ve ever wanted a nice beer to go with your post-apocalyptic world, Naughty Dog has you covered. A The Last Of Us 2 beer tie-in has been announced by the studio, which is working with the Boulevard Brewery in Kansas City, Missouri to make official Last Of Us beer.

The tie-in will take form in the can designs of Boulevard Brewery’s Space Camper beer, which will be gaining a special The Last Of Us 2 design as part of a limited stock promotion, though only time will tell to see if something like this actually appears in the game.

Along with packs of beer from Boulevard Brewery, the promotion will also include the possibility of winning a limited number of Playstation 4 Pro systems. However, at the same time, Boulevard asks that interested people be safe when trying to buy the Last Of Us 2 beer and to not put themselves at risk of catching the coronavirus.

Special promotions for various games on things like food and drink isn’t anything new, but this does appear to be the first time something like The Last Of Us has made it onto this, and also one of the first times the game is on beer instead of an energy drink or soda.

Considering the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, it’s unlikely that we’ll be seeing anything about a release date soon despite the Last Of Us 2 beer tie-in apparently coming soon. While Naughty Dog has said that the game is nearly finished, the quarantines making the logistics of getting the game to stores impossible.

If you’re of the type to actually drink beer, however, and are also a fan of The Last Of Us, you can go out (carefully) and try and find a case of Space Camper for yourself and see if it’s got the Last Of Us design on the cans yet.