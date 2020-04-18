Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Revealed In Video, Slated For June 2020

A short time after its existence was leaked, a promotional video for a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X has been leaked onto the internet, and it actually looks really cool. The special version of the console is supposed to be releasing sometime in June, though Microsoft hasn’t made an official announcement yet.

Special editions of consoles and controllers being released for high profile games aren’t anything really new, as many of them have come and gone over the years both with the previous generation and this one.

The box in this case is nearly unrecognizable, looking like a massive futuristic box that you wouldn’t recognize as an Xbox One X at first glance. The console also has glow in the dark writing on it styled to look like graffiti, alongside laser etchings in other parts.

The controller is similar in style, colored silver and black with red letters on all of its face buttons and even etchings made to look like key-scratchings. Various iconography of in-game gangs have also been sprayed on the controller’s battery casing and on the bottom of the console.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X will be joining the likes of other special edition consoles of its kind, including Xboxes styled like Gears of War 5, Gears of War 4, Minecraft, and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Along with the special console and controller, CD Projekt RED has previously announced that if you buy the game for the Xbox One, you’ll also be getting a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version of the game when that console comes out, so you can go from playing one to the other seamlessly.

You can see the video for the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X by following this link, and hopefully we’ll get a more concrete release date for it before it releases. In addition to the console and controller, players will also have Cyberpunk 2077 bundled in, though you likely won’t be able to play it until September 17, when it comes out on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.