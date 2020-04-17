Call Of Duty: Warzone Cheaters Are Now Using God Modes

Call of Duty: Warzone has been plagued with cheaters since the first week of release and unfortunately, the situation has just gotten a lot worse.

Taking to Reddit earlier today, a player shared footage of how his squad recently came across an opponent who was completely immune to all kinds of damage. Bullets never registered. Explosions had no effect. Melee fared no better. The entire squad was easily taken down by a single player who was clearly (and obviously) comfortable in running around in the wide open as an immortal deity.

Noticing suspicious activity in Warzone has become quite common these days. Every other match has a few players with injected cheats to rain down hell on everyone else. However, until now, they were only using aimbots to take easy headshots and wallhacks to see through the terrain. While frustrating to say the least, these players were still killable in one way or the other.

If every cheater suddenly starts activating their paid-for god modes, Warzone literally becomes an unplayable game. There would be no need to find cover or the best weapons because at the end of the day, you are still tasked with going up against an unkillable player and even that is wishful thinking since Warzone is prone to see multiple cheaters in every match.

According to Infinity Ward, security teams have been placed to vigorously work to identify not only the use of cheats in Warzone but also the ones creating them as well. The developer is also looking into an in-game reporting feature. However, and fair to say, all of these measures are failing. A number of cheaters in Warzone remain undetected and unpunished as evident from their high-level accounts that confirm them to be playing for a substantial time. As far as the community is concerned, the current anti-cheat system is complete garbage.

Warzone, free to play, is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with cross-play support. The third season has just begun with a brand new series of rewards for players to earn and unlock.