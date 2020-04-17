Tomoya Asano Has Big Ideas For Bravely Third, But No Particulars Yet

One of Square Enix’s most evident sleeper hits is the Bravely Default series, which got a trailer a few months ago for a new game, Bravely Default 2. However, even though a new game is coming out soon, series producer Tomoya Asano says he has plenty of ideas even up to Bravely Third.

Bravely Default is an RPG series in the style of some of the more vintage examples of the genre, but with a number of hallmarks for Square Enix titles and twists as well. These include a variety of colorful characters, various interchangeable jobs for classes, and more.

As we said in the headline, though Tomoya Asano has big ideas for the third game in the Bravely series, there’s no actual particulars yet for what those are, as the ideas are very nebulous and far-reaching. Bravely Third could be a 3DS game, or a Switch game, or even a smartphone game.

The Bravely games are unique in the way that their combat system works. The game runs on a system of being “Default” or being “Brave”. “Default” means you block damage, which helps you build up action points. You can pick “Brave” to use those action points to cast spells or use attacks or items.

Striking a fine balance between these two options is the key to success in the Bravely games, and subsequent titles are sure to follow it. Of course, whether or not there’s a Bravely Third at all depends on whether or not fans support the series.

Considering that the series has been going for eight years it’s safe to say that that support will continue, and will even hopefully get some new life injected into it when Bravely Default II (the actual mainline sequel) releases sometime this year for the Nintendo Switch. If you want to try the game out for yourself, a demo is available right now.