Saber Interactive Co-Develops Crysis Remastered, Will Release on Nintendo Switch

Crytek was indeed holding some major news from us while speaking about the next generation of consoles recently. Apparently, the studio is reviving Crysis with a remaster that most didn’t know they wanted. The Crysis Remastered will release on PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and, luckily, Nintendo Switch.

The news about Crysis Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch comes with another surprise. Saber Interactive is behind the port development as well as co-development of the title on all platforms using the CRYENGINE. The studio is widely known for its ports of The Witcher 3, Vampyr and Call of Cthulu on the hybrid console. Needless to say that all games saw the best performance in their own way. Crytek CEO Avni Yerli talked about the remaster through a press release, stating:

“We are excited to be working on the Crysis franchise again and to bring all the Crysis fans a remaster worthy of their passion for the game. It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to bring Crysis back to PCs and current consoles – even Nintendo Switch! – so that a whole new generation of players can experience the thrill of a battle in the Nanosuit.”

As Crytek explains, Crysis Remastered will focus on the original game’s single-player campaigns and. As you might expect, it will contain high-quality textures and improved art assets, an HD texture pack, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, and parallax occlusion mapping. Particle effects will also be added where applicable. Further additions such as volumetric fog and shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections provide the game with a major visual upgrade. Unfortunately, it won’t include multiplayer.

As far as we know, Crysis Remastered will release on PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch. There’s no word of next-gen consoles yet. If this is the case, then we should expect it to release sometime before the winter holidays.