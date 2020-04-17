Global Recession Will Significantly Impact PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X Sales: Analysts

Whether directly or indirectly, COVID-19 will eventually have an impact on the release of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in one way or the other. Sony and Microsoft have both stated that the pandemic has not affected manufacturing and production, meaning that the next-generation consoles will not be delayed. However, the pandemic has affected economies worldwide and that will in turn come to bite sales for both companies in the near future.

According to a report by data and analytics firm Ampere Analysis (via Wccftech), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X should launch worldwide in November 2020. The next-generation consoles are expected to be pricey, putting them around the $450 to $500 threshold which many other analysts have agreed on as well.

As for the incoming recession brought upon by the pandemic, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are expected to see a significant dip in sales in late 2021 once the early adoption period ends. The report points out that most players will refrain from jumping onto the next-generation bandwagon and choose to stick with their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The reason being that most developers will be utilizing backwards compatibility to release cross-generation games. Keeping in mind the recession factor, a need to to upgrade will just not be there.

We expect the new Sony and Microsoft consoles to be launched in November 2020 if they are not delayed due to component supply chain or game development bottlenecks. We also expect them to launch at a price point of $450-$499. We believe it is inevitable that a recession will undermine sales to an extent, but that any impact will be more significantly felt later in 2021 once the initial early adopter launch surge ends. As both new consoles will support backwards compatibility and most new third party games over the next 18 months will also support the older generation of consoles, consumers impacted by a downturn may not feel the need to upgrade as early as they may have.

The report from Ampere Analysis echoes what Bloomberg reported recently. That Sony will be opting for a limited launch by producing fewer PlayStation 5 consoles within the first year as compared to PlayStation 4 for the same period because the company expects lesser sales. Sony is said to be eying a price tag around $500 to $500, according to the same report, which is another reason the company believes will eat away sales.