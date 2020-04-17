Path of Exile Update 1.45 (3.10.1D) Released, Delirium Improvements

A brand new patch released for Path of Exile on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Path of Exile Update 1.45 (3.10.1D), the developers added a Quick Search feature for the trade market; and they made various improvements to Delirium, performance, skill, Sirus, Metamorph, and microtransactions. They also fixed a client crash that could occur when monsters used an Expanding Nova skill.

Path of Exile is a free action and role-playing game that follows the “free to play” model to offer us a Diablo-like experience in which we must choose between a character class and then make it evolve wherever we want, while facing hordes of enemies in the dungeons of the game. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Path of Exile Update 1.45 (3.10.1D).

Added a ‘Quick Search’ feature for the trade market using the ‘L3+Triangle’ button combination. This will search the highlighted item type, and automatically add ‘~’ within the filtered text (to highlight priced items).

Polished the Favourite Map selection UI.

Pure Guile and Pure Aptitude can now be rolled on Aura Cluster Jewels.

Deep Cuts, Vicious Skewering, Smite the Weak, Heavy Hitter, Martial Prowess, Calamitous, Devastator, Fuel the Fight, Drive the Destruction and Feed the Fury notable passives can now be rolled on Shield Cluster Jewels.

Fixed a bug preventing the Bloodscent Cluster Jewel passive from working if you were using it in combination with Rage Support thanks to this Path of Exile patch.

Fixed a bug where Immortal Call didn’t count as a Non-Vaal Guard Skill for the sake of the Veteran’s Awareness Cluster Jewel keystone passive.

Fixed a bug where The Mayor, The Endless Darkness, The Price of Loyalty and The Chosen divination cards did not correctly give credit towards the “Turn in Divination Cards” challenge when turned in.

Fixed a bug where Omniphobia, Fear Manifest could sometimes get stuck in terrain after using its Leap Slam skill.

Fixed a bug where Kosis, The Revelation’s beam skill could stop rendering temporarily if you ran too far away from it while it was using the skill.

Fixed a bug where Betrayal Intervention targets could sometimes become untargetable if encountered during a Delirium encounter thanks to this Path of Exile patch.

Fixed a bug where Legion monsters with the Vengeful Stalker modifier could not be killed.

Fixed a bug where Fury Hounds in Delirium encounters could sometimes become untargetable.

Fixed a bug where the monsters that appear on top of Delirium monsters when they split were inheriting attack and cast speed bonuses from Delirium mist.

Fixed a bug where various effects from Delirium monsters could sometimes linger indefinitely.

The download and install size on the PS4 is 1 GB, but the size may differ depending on the platform. Are you eager to see more deets regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of Path of Exile Update 1.45 (3.10.1D) patch notes. I remind you that Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile was on sale since Oct 23, 2013 for PC, August 2017 for Xbox One, and March 2019 for PS4.