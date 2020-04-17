New Batman Game Will Release this Fall According to Rumor

A new Batman game has been in the center of rumors for quite some time now. At first, leaks were talking about the possibility of a title with Batman’s son Damian being the protagonist. Since then, the gears have shifted. Now, new leaks want the next Batman title to be a reboot with a potential release date this fall.

The rumor comes from Geeks Worldwide, whose sources claim to know that a new Batman game is in works by Warner Bros Montreal. The title will be a “soft reboot” to the Arkhamverse but its gameplay will bring new mechanics into the mix. More specifically, the new game is said to include co-op functionality and the ability to play as any of the Batfamily. If what the medium’s sources are correct then the new game will release this Fall, targeting current generation consoles and PC.

After the release of this title, another DC game by Rocksteady Studios is to release according to the rumor. However, everything is just words of air until Warner Bros finally announces such projects. For the time being, you should take this with a big pile of salt, as with any other rumor in the video game industry.

One more thing we know about this new Batman project is the fact that it has something to do with the Court of Owls. Given the fact that WB Montreal has teased something related to it last year, the day seems closer and closer for them to make an announcement.

As much as co-op and multi-character playthroughs seem enticing, we should hold our horses for now. Multiple rumors have made word of the new Batman game and in reality, it is time for a new one to see the light of day. The Arkhamverse did have a bumpy yet sweet life cycle and it would be a bliss to see how the developers can take what was great in the franchise and create something unique.