Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.1.0 is Out, Crash And Bug Fixes

A brand new patch went live for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on PC (Steam). With Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.1.0, you will find that the developers moved the current beta branch to the main Steam branch. They made various crash fixes to multiplayer and singleplayer; and they made many bug fixes to Kingdoms and Diplomacy, Economy and Trade, Clan and Party, and more.

This is the prequel to the Mount & Blade saga, the new action, role-playing, and diplomacy video game by TaleWorlds. This game aims to be the largest realistic fantasy medieval world ever designed on PC. With a new and more detailed three-dimensional graphic aspect and new game options, this second part will take us 200 years before the original and will tell us the story of the fall of the Calradian Empire from the first title. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.1.0.

Fixed a rare crash at the beginning of a battle.

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when AI tries to find the missile range of a melee weapon.

Fixed a crash that occurred when the player successfully defected a lord through barter.

Fixed a crash that happens when the player character was walking on the campaign map after creating their own kingdom.

Fixed a crash caused by villager parties that don’t have healthy troops in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Fixed a crash that occurs on the campaign map due to a problem with tournament renown gain thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Fixed a rare crash with AI thinking behavior in the “Need access to village commons” quest.

Fixed a rare crash that occurred due to log entries when a player battle ended.

Fixed a crash that occurred when attacking caravans without a leader.

Fixed a crash that occurred when a clan leader died and the selected heir was a lord that had recently been released or escaped from captivity.

Prevented the main storyline epilogue pop-up from reappearing every time the game was loaded.

Fixed a save system backwards compatibility problem with saving primitive data types thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Game now loads skill levels correctly from save games created with versions prior to 1.1.0 in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Added a middle layer for nameplate visibility on the campaign map. We now have a stage where players can see both towns names and castle names.

If a player’s fortification is besieged, they are warned by a text that appears in the top center of their screen. (Beforehand it only happened when the assault was already underway. Now we have 2 warnings – one when the siege begins and one when the assault starts.)

Here you will find the complete list of all Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.1.0 patch notes. I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.