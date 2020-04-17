Konami Confirms COVID-19 Cases Within Its Group

For most development companies, the current outbreak results in changes in their work routine. For some others though, it does raise some big concerns. Konami has confirmed that some of its employees have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, resulting in a quarantine stasis for its whole office.

The news comes from Famitsu, reporting Konami’s press release as it was announced by the company. The release states that two employees working at the Chuo-ku, Tokyo office were infected.

The company took action in disinfecting the office as well as preparing employees for work from home. However, this puts the company in an unstable position, making the future of its titles uncertain. There’s at least one announcement on this front, one that is related to the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise.

Konami announced that PES 2020 DLC for Euro 2020 has been postponed indefinitely due to the current state of work within the company. In addition, the boxed edition of PES 2020 has also been delayed. This won’t cause issues for anyone that has already bought the game or intends on buying it. The new updates will release and distributed to players online when the final release date for the DLC gets released.

Recent rumors wanted Sony to be interested in buying some notable Konami franchises like Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill. However, the company was quick to dismiss the rumors. They also dismissed rumors that wanted them working on a Silent Hill reboot for Playstation 5.

It’s true that we haven’t seen Konami releasing any notable franchise additions apart from Pro Evolution Soccer. Given the rise in the video game industry and the sharp technological advancement due to the new generation of consoles, the company should consider taking advantage of its IPs. Who knows what we might they might be up for when the quarantine ends and game releases resume as normal.