Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.410 is Live, Minor Back-End Service Fix

Microsoft Studios and PlayGround Games’ Forza Horizon 4 has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there is nothing new, and you will find that Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.410 is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note. Take note that the developers only made a minor back-end service fix to the game.

This is the fourth part of the open-world driving saga of Microsoft Studios and PlayGround Games. By moving to a huge new map that recreates the United Kingdom almost entirely, this installment includes more cars, more events, more competitions, and improved graphics. Below you will see the complete list of Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.410 patch notes.

Xbox: 1.410.989.0

PC: 1.410.986.2

Cross-Platform: Minor back-end service fix.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that with FH4 Update 1.404, the developers fixed an issue which caused a crash on a small number of cars when buying a car mastery. You will also see in the patch notes that there are no confirmed PC and Xbox One specific fixes.

Are you interested in seeing all the current known issues in Forza Horizon 4? Thanks to this list, you can see all the unresolved issues and all the resolved issues. Take note that there are various cross-platform issues, Xbox specific issues, PC specific issues, Series 19 issues, and wheel issues. Did you found an issue not on this list? You can create a ticket here and let the developers know.

I remind you that Microsoft Studios and PlayGround Games’ Forza Horizon 4 released on October 2, 2018 for PC and Xbox One.