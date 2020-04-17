Crysis Remaster Won’t Have Multiplayer

Crytek announced today after some teasing that they’ll be releasing a Crysis Remaster on a variety of consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. However, if you’re hoping for anything beyond replaying the original story of the game, you’re unfortunately out of luck. Crytek has said that the remaster won’t include multiplayer.

While this isn’t necessarily confirmed, the press release making the announcement about the remaster did say that it would focus on the singleplayer campaign, so we can likely cross out any multiplayer with a high degree of confidence.

Though it may be disappointing, you’ll still be able to enjoy the original game’s amazing visuals no matter what system you play on. The Crysis Remaster is a graphical upgrade of an already very graphically powerful game.

The Crysis remaster will include high-quality textures and improved art assets, an HD texture pack, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, and parallax occlusion mapping and particle effects will also be added wherever they can.

That’s not all, either, as the remaster also includes volumetric fog, shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections to give a major visual upgrade. This may make the game hard for many gaming PCs to run just like the game did when it first released in 2007.

Crysis begins the story arc of the series, where a mission to islands controlled by North Korea turns into the opening shots of a war against an alien race known as the Ceph. Players are well-equipped to take them on though, since you have a state-of-the-art nanosuit.

There’s no official date for when the Crysis remaster will be releasing, but when it does, the game will be releasing on PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Hopefully Crytek will keep us updated so that we don’t have very long to wait. You can watch the trailer here.