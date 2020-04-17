Creative Assembly Announces Total War Warhammer 2 Sale And Free Weekend

If you’ve ever been wanting to get in on Total War Warhammer but the games were too expensive for you, Creative Assembly has you covered. A Total War Warhammer 2 sale and free weekend will be happening from today until April 23, so you can test the game out and possibly buy it.

Along with the game being free from today until April 19 (this Sunday), the entire Total War Warhammer series and all of its DLC will be 75% off. So, if you’re looking to get into the series, or are just missing a DLC or two, now’s your chance.

Total War Warhammer takes place in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles universe, Games Workshop’s fantasy tabletop wargaming setting, where humans, elves, dwarves, orcs, beastmen, ratmen, and demon-worshipping Vikings fight one another endlessly.

The series has proven to be one of Creative Assembly’s most popular and is seen by many as a welcome break from history. While the third game is nowhere in sight for now, the Total War Warhammer 2 sale can definitely help tide you over or be a good starting point.

Along with the many different races and units that populate the Warhammer world, you’ll also be able to recruit various legendary heroes of the setting to command your armies, including the Emperor of the Empire of Man, Karl Franz, the Witch-king of Naggaroth Malekith, or Archaeon the Everchosen, the dark leader of Chaos’s marauding armies.

Another few things that the games add in are the additions not only of heroes, but also monstrous units and magic spells that you can use to buff your units, debuff the enemy, or wreak havoc on the battlefield.

With more DLC and free content being released for the games all the time, there’s plenty of different ways for you to go about a campaign in Total War Warhammer 2. If you’re not convinced, feel free to play the game over the weekend for free, and if you like it, you still have until April 23 to take part in the Total War Warhammer 2 sale.