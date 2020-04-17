Call Of Duty: Warzone Finally Gets Duos But For Plunder

The good news is that Infinity Ward has finally added the much-requested option to play as a squad of two in Call of Duty: Warzone. The bad news is that the new playlist is only for Plunder and not battle royale, at least for the time being.

There was a strong speculation that duos would arrive with the start of the third season of Warzone. Infinity Ward, however, chose to add quads instead. Fact is that the third season has only begun and with the developer playing around with the playlists, there is a strong likelihood that duos will eventually be added in the upcoming weeks for battle royale as well.

Plunder is similar to the standard battle royale of Warzone in a lot of ways. The difference lies in the absence of a closing circle for starters. Players can freely move around Verdansk without the fear of getting caught in the toxic cloud. There is also no post-death gulag sequences. Upon death, players are deployed automatically after a brief period. The main objective of Plunder is to gather the most cash by looting, killing, and completing contracts.

Elsewhere, cheating has taken a new turn in Warzone. In addition to aimbots and wallhacks, players have started using god modes as well. If every cheater out there started doing the same, Warzone would literally become unplayable. There would be no need to find cover or the best weapons because at the end of the day, you are still tasked with going up against an unkillable player and even that is wishful thinking since Warzone is prone to see multiple cheaters in every match.

According to Infinity Ward, security teams have been placed to vigorously work to identify not only the use of cheats in Warzone but also the ones creating them as well. The developer is also looking into an in-game reporting feature. However, and fair to say, all of these measures are failing. A number of cheaters in Warzone remain undetected and unpunished as evident from their high-level accounts that confirm them to be playing for a substantial time. As far as the community is concerned, the current anti-cheat system is complete garbage.

Warzone, free to play, is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with cross-play support.