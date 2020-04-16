Xbox Series X Audio Support Includes Wireless And Voice Chat With USB

Astro Gaming has confirmed that Xbox Series X audio support will support both wireless and wired voice chat. This is a change from the Xbox One, where Microsoft had its own wireless technology and used it, rather than allowing many other headset companies to be able to work with the console.

As a headset manufacturer, Astro Gaming is probably in the best position to comment on these sorts of things, especially since their business depends on Microsoft being friendly with third-party peripherals in the future.

Astro Gaming announced on its Twitter that they were working with their Microsoft partners to get a firmware update that would be supported by the game both wirelessly and through USB. However, nothing’s set in stone yet, and Astro recommended that interested gamers stay tuned for future updates.

Even though first-party peripherals are often the best way to experience these sorts of things, cheaper third-party peripherals still have a lot of appeal for gamers, especially since they’re often of higher quality.

The firmware update for Xbox Series X audio support that Astro is working on with Microsoft will include MixAmp Pro TR, A50 + Base Station and A20 headsets. All of this is supposed to be available by the time that the Xbox Series X actually releases at the end of this year.

The Xbox Series X’s better custom-built audio system has been a subject of much discussion by many gamers, as it will only add to the already formidable power of the console, which has once again reversed the status quo of the console wars by being better than the Playstation 5.

Hopefully Astro Gaming’s words turn out to be true and Xbox Series X audio support will end up including other third-party headsets. Like they said in their tweet, we’ll have to wait and see where it goes when the Xbox Series X releases at the end of this year.