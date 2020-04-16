Sony Denies Fake PC Port Announcements For Days Gone, Last Of Us 2, Gran Turismo

A group of sudden announcements for upcoming PC ports have been proven to be fake by Sony. The PC ports were originally supposedly listed by Amazon France, and Sony has made no announcements that any of these games are being ported. The Fake PC port announcements also include Persona 5 Royal.

Games having inaccurate information made about them isn’t anything new, especially when the sources are just incomplete listings on a website instead of anything that’s actually official. What makes this the most brazen, however, is the games the listings picked.

Even though months ago Sony made the decision to port Guerrilla Games’s Horizon Zero Dawn over to PC, the listings for the recent fake PC port announcements included games like Days Gone, The Last Of Us 2, and Gran Turismo Sport, along with Persona 5 Royal.

Considering hugely popular and critically acclaimed exclusives are one of the main reasons the Playstation 4 was able to reach the top in such a way, it’s highly unlikely that Playstation would give up any of their upcoming or recently-released exclusive titles, either.

After the announcement of the Horizon Zero Dawn PC port, Sony released a statement saying that the game’s release to PC didn’t necessarily mean that it would be porting the rest of its catalogue over to the PC, and its denial of these announcements is definitely proof of that.

While many gamers think that the PC is the best way to play because of its greater graphics and control, Playstation seems to have it beat like the Xbox One in terms of good games and exclusives. While it’s possible other Playstation games may eventually be ported, that time isn’t now.

Even though gamers can be disappointed that the fake PC port announcements actually are fake, there are also a number of other games supposedly listed on Amazon France for PC that should have been a red flag, such as Super Mario Odyssey, when Nintendo has never (and likely will never) let any of its games off of its own platforms.