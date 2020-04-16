Rumor Suggests New Nintendo Switch Model Will Have 2 Screens

Nintendo Switch marks its third year after release, including a huge library of games and the launch of one successful new model. A rumor about yet another new Nintendo Switch model was revealed, claiming that it will include a double screen.

The rumor comes from Twitter, with user Mike Heskin unearthing a new support feature hidden inside Firmware 10.0.0. He says:

“Firmware 10.0.0 adds preliminary support for a new hardware model: “nx-abcd”.

3 of the 5 new DRAM profiles are for this new hardware type and there’s evidence of a secondary display of sorts being added exclusively on this model.”

Where this rumor is interesting is the fact that this supposed new Nintendo Switch model includes 5 DRAM, which is a significant upgrade to the classic model. While the leaker expects this upgrade to be used for a second display, we’d be more excited if it meant 100% more speed and performance.

Nintendo isn’t a rookie when it comes to double screens. Nintendo DS was a major success with the use of this functionality. However, we can’t see an apparent use for a second display.

Note this is nothing but a rumor. As with any rumor like this one, you should take it with a grain of salt. Nintendo hasn’t expressed the need for a new Nintendo Switch model, so we can’t know what they have in store for the future. The company doesn’t intend to follow Sony and Microsoft in the imminent console war. Nintendo Switch has proved that it can be a hybrid but still considered a flagship. However, it would be nice to see a new model spicing things up with a new type of technology.

In related news, Nintendo Switch is getting Disco Elysium into its library as well as the Bioshock and the Borderlands Collections sometime in the near future. For the time being, the existing models, as well as some accessories like Ring Fit and the VR Kits, are in shortage due to COVID-19, so Nintendo has time to plan out its next steps thoroughly.