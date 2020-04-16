Rocket League Update 1.76 Released, Minor Bug Fixes

A brand new patch went live for Rocket League on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. With Rocket League Update 1.76, you will find that this is quite a small patch, as there are only two confirmed patch notes. The developers fixed an important bug with Quality filter during trade-ins, and they also fixed the appearance of ball indicator on Forbidden Temple in the game.

This is a title of speed and football. In this installment, the main novelties are improved physics, faster playability, better graphics, unlockables, more vehicles, arenas, split screen for two, three and four players, dedicated servers and improvements to watch the plays at the most spectacular angle. Below you will find the complete list of all Rocket League Update 1.76 patch notes.

Fixed bug with Quality filter during trade-ins.

Fixed appearance of ball indicator on Forbidden Temple.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Rocket League Update 1.75 has various changes and bug fixes. The developers changed how controller vibration is set, fixed the appearance of several Decals, fixed an issue causing some maps to not appear in Online Matches since Update 1.74, and they fixed Boost mutator in Spike Rush matches.

Thanks to Update 1.75, all Steam and Nintendo Switch players can now send more than three messages during a Private or Wireless Match (where applicable) when the match is paused. The developers also added a ‘Vibration Intensity’ slider where the slider can move between 0.00 and 3.00 in intervals of 0.10 and setting the slider to 0.00 disables vibration.

I remind you that Psyonix’s Rocket League released on July 7, 2015 for PlayStation 4 and PC. The game also released on February 17, 2016 for the Xbox One, and on November 14, 2017 for the Nintendo Switch.