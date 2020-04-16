Playstation Magazine Admits Ghost Of Tsushima Information Is Obsolete

Last month, the Official Playstation Magazine published a featured article about Sucker Punch’s upcoming game Ghost of Tsushima. Now, however, the magazine has released a retraction on Twitter, saying that the information about Ghost of Tsushima is actually two years out of date, and comes from an interview back in 2018.

While the tweet doesn’t go into specifics about exactly which articles have that issue, this statement does call the game’s stated release date of June 26 of this year into question. This is especially questionable because Sucker Punch and Sony haven’t officially announced a release date.

Along with the fact that neither the studio nor Sony has made a statement on when Ghost of Tsushima will be releasing, there’s also no telling whether or not the game will meet a similar delay to The Last Of Us 2, which was delayed indefinitely due to logistics problems because of the coronavirus.

Even when it was first announced several years ago, the Ghost of Tsushima information that we got never mentioned a release date. While we have seen some gameplay since then, and know the general story, the release date has remained oddly elusive, even when the game got a trailer at last year’s Game Awards.

The game has since continued to get trailers, with the most recent one being a story trailer posted back in March that introduced us to our player character, Jin, and his struggles between the honorable ways of bushido, and the more pragmatic ways of the shinobi. That trailer is the origin of the June 26 release date.

With luck, Sucker Punch will be able to keep that release date when it rolls around, and give us more Ghost of Tsushima information that’s not two years out of date. In the meantime, hopefully the developers at the studio can stay safe during the game’s development.