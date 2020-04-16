You’ll have to fend off other players and enemy AI when playing Last Oasis. Luckily you will be provided with a wide range of tools ranging from one-handed axes and swords to two-handed mauls, all of which we have included in this Last Oasis Weapons guide.
Last Oasis Weapons
The only ranged weapons are mounted on your walkers and in your base. The majority of the combat in Last Oasis is melee so your personal equipment reflects this.
We’ve listed every personal weapon in the game along with its stats.
One-Handed
|Weapon
|Damage
|Penetration
|Speed
|Beat Stick
|35
|10
|110
|Jaggertooth Club
|43
|15
|88
|Rawbone Club
|49
|15
|110
|Spikebone Club
|49
|22
|100
|Short Ceramic Hoofmace
|54
|15
|110
|Wyndan Hammer
|61
|15
|90
|Nibiran Hammer
|65
|15
|90
|Woodcutter’s Hatchet
|39
|11
|115
|Rawbone Hand Axe
|46
|12
|120
|Heavy Rawbone Hand Axe
|50
|12
|80
|Advanced Hatchet
|53
|12
|100
|Bouldercut Hand Axe
|57
|12
|95
|Nibiran Hand Axe
|80
|10
|100
|Bonespike Sword
|45
|21
|110
|Short Malletblade
|51
|27
|105
|Wyndan Sabre
|55
|35
|110
|Nibiran Curved Dagger
|58
|40
|135
Two-Handed
|Weapon
|Damage
|Penetration
|Speed
|Scythe
|30
|40
|100
|Jaggertooth Maul
|52
|10
|110
|Spikebone Maul
|55
|12
|120
|Rawbone Maul
|56
|15
|80
|Long Ceramic Hoofmace
|62
|10
|95
|Wyndan Hammer
|61
|15
|90
|Sawtooth Sword
|56
|16
|110
|Singblade
|58
|20
|135
|Blunt Quarterstaff
|41
|10
|100
|Traveller’s Staff
|46
|10
|100
|Rawbone Quarterstaff
|52
|10
|100
Two-Handed (temporary)
|Weapon
|Damage
|Penetration
|Speed
|Paddleblade Quarterstaff
|30
|40
|100
|Wyndanblade Quarterstaff
|52
|10
|110
|Ironblade Quarterstaff
|55
|12
|120
|Nibiran Quarterstaff
|56
|15
|80
|Rawbone Battle Axe
|62
|10
|95
|Bouldercut Battle Axe
|61
|15
|90
|Nibiran Battle Axe
|56
|16
|110
|Long Bonespike Swordstaff
|58
|20
|135
|Wyndan Flame Sword
|41
|10
|100
|Nibiran Decapitator
|46
|10
|100
Ranged
|Weapon
|Damage
|Penetration
|Speed
|Javelin
|35
|25
|100