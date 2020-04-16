Last Oasis Weapons Guide

By Hamza Khalid

You’ll have to fend off other players and enemy AI when playing Last Oasis. Luckily you will be provided with a wide range of tools ranging from one-handed axes and swords to two-handed mauls, all of which we have included in this Last Oasis Weapons guide.

Last Oasis Weapons

The only ranged weapons are mounted on your walkers and in your base. The majority of the combat in Last Oasis is melee so your personal equipment reflects this.

We’ve listed every personal weapon in the game along with its stats.

One-Handed

Weapon Damage Penetration Speed
Beat Stick 35 10 110
Jaggertooth Club 43 15 88
Rawbone Club 49 15 110
Spikebone Club 49 22 100
Short Ceramic Hoofmace 54 15 110
Wyndan Hammer 61 15 90
Nibiran Hammer 65 15 90
Woodcutter’s Hatchet 39 11 115
Rawbone Hand Axe 46 12 120
Heavy Rawbone Hand Axe 50 12 80
Advanced Hatchet 53 12 100
Bouldercut Hand Axe 57 12 95
Nibiran Hand Axe 80 10 100
Bonespike Sword 45 21 110
Short Malletblade 51 27 105
Wyndan Sabre 55 35 110
Nibiran Curved Dagger 58 40 135

Two-Handed

Weapon Damage Penetration Speed
Scythe 30 40 100
Jaggertooth Maul 52 10 110
Spikebone Maul 55 12 120
Rawbone Maul 56 15 80
Long Ceramic Hoofmace 62 10 95
Wyndan Hammer 61 15 90
Sawtooth Sword 56 16 110
Singblade 58 20 135
Blunt Quarterstaff 41 10 100
Traveller’s Staff 46 10 100
Rawbone Quarterstaff 52 10 100

Two-Handed (temporary)

Weapon Damage Penetration Speed
Paddleblade Quarterstaff 30 40 100
Wyndanblade Quarterstaff 52 10 110
Ironblade Quarterstaff 55 12 120
Nibiran Quarterstaff 56 15 80
Rawbone Battle Axe 62 10 95
Bouldercut Battle Axe 61 15 90
Nibiran Battle Axe 56 16 110
Long Bonespike Swordstaff 58 20 135
Wyndan Flame Sword 41 10 100
Nibiran Decapitator 46 10 100

Ranged

Weapon Damage Penetration Speed
Javelin 35 25 100