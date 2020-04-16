You’ll have to fend off other players and enemy AI when playing Last Oasis. Luckily you will be provided with a wide range of tools ranging from one-handed axes and swords to two-handed mauls, all of which we have included in this Last Oasis Weapons guide.

Last Oasis Weapons

The only ranged weapons are mounted on your walkers and in your base. The majority of the combat in Last Oasis is melee so your personal equipment reflects this.

We’ve listed every personal weapon in the game along with its stats.

One-Handed

Weapon Damage Penetration Speed Beat Stick 35 10 110 Jaggertooth Club 43 15 88 Rawbone Club 49 15 110 Spikebone Club 49 22 100 Short Ceramic Hoofmace 54 15 110 Wyndan Hammer 61 15 90 Nibiran Hammer 65 15 90 Woodcutter’s Hatchet 39 11 115 Rawbone Hand Axe 46 12 120 Heavy Rawbone Hand Axe 50 12 80 Advanced Hatchet 53 12 100 Bouldercut Hand Axe 57 12 95 Nibiran Hand Axe 80 10 100 Bonespike Sword 45 21 110 Short Malletblade 51 27 105 Wyndan Sabre 55 35 110 Nibiran Curved Dagger 58 40 135

Two-Handed

Weapon Damage Penetration Speed Scythe 30 40 100 Jaggertooth Maul 52 10 110 Spikebone Maul 55 12 120 Rawbone Maul 56 15 80 Long Ceramic Hoofmace 62 10 95 Wyndan Hammer 61 15 90 Sawtooth Sword 56 16 110 Singblade 58 20 135 Blunt Quarterstaff 41 10 100 Traveller’s Staff 46 10 100 Rawbone Quarterstaff 52 10 100

Two-Handed (temporary)

Weapon Damage Penetration Speed Paddleblade Quarterstaff 30 40 100 Wyndanblade Quarterstaff 52 10 110 Ironblade Quarterstaff 55 12 120 Nibiran Quarterstaff 56 15 80 Rawbone Battle Axe 62 10 95 Bouldercut Battle Axe 61 15 90 Nibiran Battle Axe 56 16 110 Long Bonespike Swordstaff 58 20 135 Wyndan Flame Sword 41 10 100 Nibiran Decapitator 46 10 100

Ranged