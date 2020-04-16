Last Oasis Patch 1.0.28758 Is Out, Fixes And Improvements

Donkey Crew’s Last Oasis has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that with Last Oasis Patch 1.0.28758, the developers made quite a few important fixes and improvements. Some things that stand out in this update is that they fixed some of the potential cheating vulnerabilities and fixed server issues with physics related to walker torque.

Last Oasis is an MMO survival video game set in the distant future where a cataclysmic event shattered the Moon and stopped Earth’s rotation, causing the planet to divide into two extreme and inhospitable environments: one scorched by the Sun and another icy thrown into the deepest darkness. In this objective, the player travels the world with wooden machines powered by the force of the wind and which at the same time serve as mobile bases.

The bases in this game have a multitude of structures so that the user can optimize and survive in these extremely harsh environments, fighting and trading, in a world where resources are more perishable than ever. Below you will find the complete list of all Last Oasis Patch 1.0.28758 patch notes.

Fixed some of the potential cheating vulnerabilities.

Fixed some big rocks on hard maps not having proper collisions.

Fixed flying above your walker after manning and climbing simultaneously.

Fixed character teleporting towards a walker when being dragged and jumping.

Fixed kicking sometimes visually teleporting character.

Fixed construction site disassemble giving wrong quality resources back.

Fixed movement and jumps sometimes jittering.

Fixed incorrect times of respawn of some foliages thanks to this Last Oasis update.

Fixed crash when using walker climber without proper ownership data.

Fixed crash caused by faulty trade station protection timer.

Fixed crash related to shooting from slingshot.

Fixed crash sometimes occurring during walker safe logout.

Fixed crash related to walker destruction and their respawn points.

Fixed crash related to combat direction animation.

Fixed server issues with physics related to walker torque.

I remind you that Donkey Crew’s Last Oasis released as an early access title on March 26, 2020 for PC.