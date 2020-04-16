GTA 6 “Halfway Done” But Still Years Away

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is one of those games right now which continues to receive rumors after rumors pretty much every month or so. The bottom line is that Rockstar Games is definitely working on a next-generation installment in the franchise but when will the official announcement arrive?

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known insider Tez2 claimed that development of GTA 6 has either reached the halfway point or beyond. That being said, looking at how Red Dead Redemption 2 was in development for nearly eight long years, expecting GTA 6 to release anytime soon would be foolish. Hence, the developer will take its sweet time before making any announcements or reveals.

Next title, a new GTA title is in “early stages of development”?

It’s hard to believe that when I’m hearing it’s “halfway done” or even beyond that. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) April 16, 2020

Do take note that the source here has a clean record where Rockstar Games is concerned. He has previously ousted several updates to both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption Online before their announcements. Hence, safe to say, GTA 6 is still a few years away from release.

A couple of years back, an anonymous third-party developer from Europe claimed that GTA 6 would be releasing on PlayStation 5 during the holiday season of 2020. The same leak also suggested that Sony has struck a deal with Rockstar Games to keep GTA 6 exclusive to its new-generation console for an entire month. There was obviously no way to confirm the claims. What happened was that the same leak also included information about PlayStation 5, most of which Sony confirmed down the road. Hence, giving credibility to the leak.

Despite how reliable an insider has proven to be, if Rockstar Games is withholding an announcement, it probably means that the game is not in a position for that to happen. Some recent circulating rumors have claimed that GTA 6 is now in early development, which is in stark contrast to the halfway-done claim. Whatever the case, just take it all as mere rumors.