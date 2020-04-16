The Wastelanders expansion starts off with the Wayward Souls quest once you reach the entrance of the Fallout or finish character creation and exit the vault. This Fallout 76 Wastelanders Wayward Souls Walkthrough will take you through the intro mission.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Wayward Souls

Now that you can interact with the NPC’s in the Wasteland, you will meet Isela and Lacey outside Vault 76. These NPC’s are part of the quest Wayward Souls.

So the first thing you need to do is to speak to Lacey. Head out to the south of Vault 76 and make your way down the steps.

You will find Lacey and Isela standing there. Speak to Lacey and you will get the Wayward marked on your map. Your task is to go and find Duchess in the Wayward.

So head out and then follow the map to reach the Wayward area. Once you reach the Wayward, find the red door and enter. This building is only accessible to you and your teammates as it an instanced area.

As you will enter through the red door, you will see an attacker ‘Batter’ pointing a gun at the owner, the Duchess. He will be demanding information about Crane. Deal with Batter using Perception, Charisma, Luck or Attack.

If you choose to not intervene, Batter is shot and killed by a regular at the bar, Mort.

Once you have dealt with the attacker, head towards the Duchess and talk to her about the Treasure. Duchess will ask the players to set up a ruse in their CAMP to lure in more people like the Batter and take them out.

This will complete the Wayward Souls quest and a new Fallout 76 quest Hunter for Hire will begin from this moment forwards.