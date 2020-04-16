Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Arasaka-Themed Xbox One Controller

Cyberpunk 2077 will not be releasing for another several months but has already been bestowed with a beautiful, limited edition Xbox One controller.

The custom branding is based on the fictional Arasaka Corporation, a highly influential Japanese firm that deals in corporate security, banking, legal services, and manufacturing, at least on paper. They wield great financial power and often resort to blackmail, extortion, and bribery in order to gain influence. Arasaka will be one of those megacorporations that players cross paths with in Cyberpunk 2077 where they choose to either work for them or against them.

The limited edition Xbox One controller was listed on Amazon Canada earlier today and continues to remain unavailable for purchase as well as without a price. The peripheral will likely become available once Cyberpunk 2077 has released worldwide and should cost the same as the other themed Xbox One controllers.

Since there are a number of different megacorporations in Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft and CD Projekt Red could possibly join forces to deliver additional limited edition Xbox One controllers for each one of them such as Militech, Kendachi, Biotechnica, among many others.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17, 2020. The game was previously tagged to release within this month but was then delayed for additional development time. However, that was in the past and there will be no further delays. Cyberpunk 2077 has already been sent to the rating boards worldwide, meaning that the game is all set for release.

The delay, though, also forced other projects to be pushed back. These include the multiplayer component of the game, which was previously slated to arrive roughly a year after the release of Cyberpunk 2077 but will now land somewhere next year.

The release will also accompany GeForce Now, the new cloud gaming platform of Nvidia, on the very first day. CD Projekt Red is making sure that players interested in streaming the shadowy alleyways of Night City are not ignored.