Working Valorant Mobile Controls Present in Current Beta

Riot Games’ Valorant might only be in Beta but already FPS lovers swear by its name. The game is only available on PC for now. However, one player discovered something exciting while playing. The Valorant beta comes with mobile controls that are completely functional.

The discovery is an effort of Reddit user Spacixr. In his thread, he claims he booted up the game on his laptop in tablet mode and the mobile controls popped up perfectly. The controls include a movement touch joy-con, dedicated touchpoints for all spells, rapid and single bullet shooting as well as crouching and jumping. There seem to be a couple of glitches here and there but the mode isn’t official yet anyways.

The developers at Riot Games have already expressed their interest in bringing their games to mobile devices with Teamfight Tactics and Legend of Runettera already making their virgin voyage. Next up comes League of Legends Wild Rift and, apparently, Valorant might be the next one. Even though Riot Games wants the game to be a PC title, the discovery of mobile controls changes the scenery.

The company has made excellent progress in becoming a multi-title publisher with multiple studios working on titles right now. While the main Riot team is adding new content to the existing games, Riot Forge prepares 2 single-player titles: Ruined King and Conv/Rgence under the watchful eye of Airship Syndicate and Double Stallion respectively.

Coming back to Valorant, the game has seen great success on Twitch last week with peak viewership across the platform reaching 1.8 million concurrent viewers. If you want to jump into the game too, Riot Game hands out Beta access to Twitch viewers through the “Drops” functionality. The same happened with Legends of Runettera back when its Beta was released and it ensured stable server activity since keys are distributed in a daily manner so that the team can assess any issues. The official release for PC will be sometime this summer.