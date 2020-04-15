Fallout 76’s post-apocalyptic wasteland has a lot going on for you to tend to after the Wastelanders update. This guide will help you find the Fairgrounds Scrapper in Fallout 76 Wastelanders.

You require the Fairgrounds Scrapper during the Hunter for Hire side-quest, and if you find yourself stuck on how to do the optional objective, then this Fallout 76 guide should hopefully clear the confusion.

The Fairgrounds Scrapper can be hard to find and sometimes may not show up at all to the desired location.

Where to Find Fairgrounds Scrapper in Fallout 76 Wastelanders

During the Hunter for Hire quest, you will be given optional objectives alongside the main objectives. One of these will be finding the Fairgrounds Scrapper in Tyler County Fairgrounds.

Once you have completed a few objectives of the main quest, you will get the notification for heading to Tyler County Fairgrounds in order to find the Fairgrounds Scrapper.

Locating the Scrapper

The Scrapper can be found at the ride with the ships. You can find a food stand right next to it. Head to the top of the hut by using the metal sheets.

You can find the Scrapper resting behind the walls on top of the roof. Talk to him in order to complete the optional objective.

What if I don’t see the Scrapper?

If there is an event taking place nearby, the Scrapper might not show up. Simply wait for it to be over, and he will come by.

Should you still not be able to see the scrapper for no reason at all, even if there’s no event nearby.

Then, simply clear the area of the wolves and mutants and that should trigger the Fairgrounds Scrapper to come running and hide in the spot above the hut so you can later interact with him to proceed with the mission.