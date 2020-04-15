Waiting for Diablo 4? Check Out This Diablo 1 Trailer Remake

Last year’s BlizzCon redeemed Blizzard in the eyes of the Diablo fandom when it was revealed that the company was making a fourth Diablo game after the controversial reveal of Diablo Immortal the year before. To celebrate (and shorten the wait), some dedicated fans have made a Diablo 1 trailer remake.

The remake in question, a shot-for-shot remake of the first game’s original reveal trailer, still does a lot to maintain the spirit of the original Diablo while also updating it with more modern visuals, though the original music and sound effects are still there.

Diablo 1 begins the story of the world of Sanctuary, where a trio of brave adventurers must journey into the depths of the haunted cathedral in the town of Tristram in order to slay Diablo, a demonic lord that has taken over the town and threatens the world.

The series gave rise to the dungeon-crawler genre of video games, where players would dive into dungeons and other adventure areas, gathering loot and selling it in exchange for more powerful gear while working towards a certain goal.

Even though the Diablo 1 trailer remake, titled Diablo Respawned, isn’t a trailer for an actual remake of the game, it is a very high-quality production for one amateur animator. The more polished and detailed visuals help to add more atmosphere, also giving us a look at some classic Diablo monsters.

There’s no word on when a new Diablo 4 trailer will drop, and no word on when the actual game will be releasing. So while you’re waiting, at least, you can check out the Diablo 1 trailer remake for yourself by following this link.

With luck every new BlizzCon will be giving us more Diablo 4 news, but in the meantime you can buy the other Diablo games either on Battle.net or at Good Old Games to play for yourself.