SoulCalibur 6 Update 2.12 Is Out, Optimization Of Actions In Battle

A brand new patch released for SoulCalibur 6. Bandai Namco Entertainment’s latest patch released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. With SoulCalibur 6 Update 2.12, you will see that this is a very small patch, as the patch notes are not very detailed and there is only one confirmed patch note. Take note that the developers only increased optimization of certain actions in battle.

SoulCalibur 6 is the sixth installment of the renowned Bandai Namco saga in which, as a playable attractive, weapons are used as swords, katanas, and sticks. On this occasion, the game has been designed for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, as well as for PCs, taking advantage of the extra performance of these platforms and designing its graphic and technical section based on the powerful Unreal Engine 4 engine. Below you will find the complete list of SoulCalibur 6 Update 2.12 patch notes.

Increased optimization of certain actions in battle.

Recently, the developers also released another important patch for this game. You will find that with SoulCalibur 6 Update 2.10, it mainly adds data for DLC Pack 9 (Haohmaru) and DLC Pack 10 (Character Creation Set D). Take note that the developers also fixed various important text errors, fixed quite a few other bugs, and improved certain features.

With Update 2.10, the developers also added a random feature under Music Settings in the Options menu, they added the ability to turn the soul charged state on/off under Position Reset Settings in Training mode, they improved the downed state under Action Settings 2 in Training mode, and they added the ability to set a room name for casual matches.

I remind you that Bandai Namco Entertainment’s SoulCalibur 6 released on October 19, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.