Overwatch Update 2.86 Released, New Hero: Echo

A brand new update released for Overwatch. Blizzard Entertainment’s latest patch released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. With Overwatch Update 2.86, the developers adds a new hero: Echo! You can now, within the Practice Range, use the Training Partner Spawner to create a bot of any hero on which you can test your abilities. There are also various important bug fixes.

Overwatch is a cooperative and competitive first-person action video game developed by Blizzard, creators of games such as Starcraft, Diablo or Warcraft, which for the first time address a first-person shooter profile game. The title is set in a distant and fantasy future, where dozens of heroes are the only ones able to safeguard peace on Earth from the threat of hostile robots. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Overwatch Update 2.86.

Within the Practice Range, use the Training Partner Spawner to create a bot of any hero on which you can test your abilities.

The Overwatch team has opened servers in a new datacenter to improve the gaming experience for players in the Middle East. Servers will be available beginning April 14, 2020.

Added a “Patch Notes” button on the main menu and within the options menu. Selecting this button will open a web browser with the latest available game updates.

The new Competitive Open Queue will be available in the Arcade for roughly 4 weeks. This mode will use standard.

Competitive Play rules, including hero pools, but will have no role restrictions or role queues.

Hero pools will now change each Monday and will be mirrored across the Overwatch League and Competitive Play.

Map pools have been retired. In the short-term, the number of matches played on Paris and Horizon Lunar Colony have been greatly reduced.

New Hero: Echo (Damage)

Echo is an evolutionary robot created by Dr. Mina Liao and programmed with a rapidly adapting AI, versatile enough to fill multiple battlefield combat roles. Having joined up with the Overwatch team to defend Paris against the Null Sector incursion, Echo is seeing action as a full-fledged member of Overwatch for the first time. Echo fires three shots (Tri-Shot) at once, in a triangle pattern.

Echo fires a volley of Sticky Bombs that detonates after a delay. Echo uses Flight to surge forward quickly, then can fly freely to avoid danger or maneuver to a more strategic location. Using Focusing Beam, Echo channels a beam for a few seconds, dealing very high damage to targets with less than half health, including barriers. With Duplicate, Echo targets an enemy hero and clones them, gaining all of their abilities and potentially changing a team fight in an instant.

Here you will find the complete list of all Overwatch Update 2.86 patch notes. I remind you that Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch released on May 24, 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC; and on October 15, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.