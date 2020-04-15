Minecraft Earth R16 Update Is Live, Buildplate Sharing

Mojang and Xbox Game Studios’ Minecraft Earth has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on iOS and Android devices. You will find that with the Minecraft Earth R16 Update, the developers introduces Buildplate sharing, where you can show off your incredible creations to your friends; they added new adventures; and The Spotted Pig can now be spotted in Tappables.

Turn your city into a Minecraft world! Minecraft Earth is the new augmented reality video game created by Mojang, which brings Minecraft cubes to your city. Live authentic Minecraft adventures in your neighborhood and create, build and share your best creations. Below you will find the complete list of all Minecraft Earth R16 Update patch notes.

Show off your incredible creations to your friends with Buildplate sharing! They’ll be able to view your Buildplate in Play Mode, either tabletop or life size, which means they can interact, break blocks, and build but the changes they make won’t be permanently saved.

New Adventures have been added to the mix!

After activating an Adventure Crystal, you’ll now automatically be taken to a preview panel. The calm before the storm!

We’re introducing a new Mob variant that’s absolutely PIG-ture perfect! The Spotted Pig can now be spotted in Tappables, so be on the lookout.

Mobs are making a splash! We’ve added back the splash sounds Mobs make when in the water thanks to this Minecraft Earth patch.

It’s a DRY heat! Desert Rabbits now show was yellow instead of brown in Buildplate preview.

Hey there all you cool cats and kittens, Ocelots no longer wait to attack Chickens.

That Iron Golem… what a knockout! We’ve reduced the Melon Golem’s knockback so they won’t push mobs as far as before.

The Melon Golem’s face will now go back to a neutral state after a targeted mob has been killed or returned to inventory. 😐

An Uncommon and a Rare Adventure were giving the wrong Adventure chest rewards, these have now been fixed! EPIC!

We’ve added an error message in case an Adventure Crystal activation fails so you’ll stay on the Adventure Crystal screen.

We’ve made performance improvements that should improve the game experience for most devices!

I remind you that Mojang and Xbox Game Studios’ Minecraft Earth released as an early access title on October 17, 2019 for iOS and Android devices.