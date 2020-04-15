Fortnite Update 2.67 (12.40) Is Live, More Props Added

A new patch went live for Fortnite on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. With Fortnite Update 2.67 (12.40), the download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is about 2.29 GB, but could differ depending on your platform. You will find that the developers added more props to the Jungle Temple and Diner prop galleries, and they made quite a few bug fixes.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

This is an Epic Games video game that presents a cartoon appearance that transports us to a rich sandbox world in which to explore, rummage or build and, finally, survive. Fortnite is basically a world of “action building,” where you can explore a destructible world, gather resources and collaborate to build impressive forts and weapons as crazy as they are effective to survive. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Fortnite Update 2.67 (12.40).

More props added to the Jungle Temple and Diner prop galleries. Discover the new additions and how they may be the perfect missing piece to the decor of your island.

Islands must now have at least 1 tag on them in order to be published.

The phone can no longer interact with the rift console on Hub islands.

Fixed an issue where islands with multiple Item Spawners and 20 more items stored experience severe time outs at the start of the game.

Props in the island border that are deleted will no longer reappear after reloading the island thanks to this Fortnite patch.

Fixed an issue where asymmetric team rotation could fail if all players on the smaller team left the game before all rounds were complete.

Vehicles no longer continue to move after the player exits them after coming to a complete stop.

Fixed an issue with Perception Trigger device sometimes losing track of players riding a vehicle.

Fixed an issue with multiple invisible devices appearing visible when scrubbing on replays.

Fixed an issue where the Capture Area device zone is inaccurately scaled in replays.

Fixed an issue thanks to this Fortnite patch where the Objective device UI displays inconsistently after scrubbing in replay

Fixed an issue where the minigame round ends in draw after the spawn pads are destroyed and the player is damaged, with ‘Only Allow Respawn if Spawn Pads Found’ set to On.

Fixed an issue where players would be able to respawn in between rounds, allowing them to move freely before the next round started and bypass barriers.

Fixed an issue where lobby music would start, and continue, playing after finishing a round.

Here you will find the complete list of all Fortnite Update 2.67 (12.40) patch notes. I remind you that Fortnite Battle Royale of Epic Games is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.