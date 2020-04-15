Crytek’s Working On An “Unannounced AAA Title”

Following a long and lengthy slumber, Crytek has come around to start brewing something for what looks to be related to the Crysis franchise.

While no official announcements have been made as of yet, a recent job listing has Crytek seeking out a Technical Director “to drive the development of an unannounced AAA title” at its Germany-based headquarters. The accompanying description further points out that the applicant should be experienced in the development of games on both current-generation consoles and PC.

In the past couple of days, the official Twitter account of Crysis began tweeting for the first time after staying silent more than three years. Crytek is indeed teasing something related to the franchise and the aforementioned job listing pretty much confirms a new game. However, whether that would be a new Crysis 4 or a remake/remaster of the existing installments remains to be seen.

The one clue available right now has to do with references to Jake “Nomad” Dunn, the protagonist of the first Crysis. Some believe that Crytek will be re-releasing a remastered version of the game that started it all, whereas others believe a brand new installment to have some sort of connection to the original events. In either case, Crytek needs to make an announcement to set the record straight.

Hey Nomad, you're still with us? — Crysis (@Crysis) April 14, 2020

Suffice to say, even a remastered release will be largely accepted by fans of the franchise. Crysis 3 was the last to release in 2013 after which Crytek shut down in 2015 due to financial woes. Following restructuring under new leadership, Crytek resumed operations by releasing Hunt: Showdown last year.

Elsewhere, a recent interview given by Crytek’s rendering engineer Ali Salehi was pulled down due to “personal reasons” — presumably having to do with the interview praising PlayStation 5 for being more powerful than Xbox Series X.