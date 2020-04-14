XCOM: Chimera Squad Announced With D&D-Style Turn-Based Combat

There are still a lot of stories left to be told in the XCOM universe and they will be told by the special operations team called Chimera Squad. However, the critically acclaimed turn-based tactical franchise will not be returning — soon — without a few twists in the bag that add to the addicting gameplay.

In a surprising announcement just now, publisher 2K Games and developer Firaxis Games revealed that XCOM: Chimera Squad assembles a group of eleven named combat veterans from both the ranks of human and alien alike.

Hence, players will be taking control of characters like the mind-controlling sectoids and the rampaging mutons to enforce peace in a new location called City 31 after the fall of Advent five years ago in the events that took place in the War of the Chosen expansion pack of XCOM 2.

Deploy your custom team of human and alien agents to defend Earth’s fragile, newfound peace. Lead Chimera Squad through a new experience that innovates on XCOM’s turn-based legacy, utilizing strategy, teamwork, and new breach-and-clear gameplay to complete your mission objectives.

One major change that XCOM: Chimera Squad introduces is with the turn-based mechanics. They are now in line with Dungeons & Dragons which means that each player and enemy character takes alternative turns instead of one side completing all of its turns in a single go. XCOM: Chimera Squad also introduces a new setup phase called Breach Mode where players can enter a battle area from different directions and in different manners for particular advantages.

The management part of the franchise has also been included. When outside of combat, players take control of their high-tech headquarters where they must complete tasks, investigations, assignments, and such — all for the sake of peace.

XCOM: Chimera Squad is scheduled to release as a standalone offering for PC on April 24, 2020. Those interested can pre-order the game right now on Steam and take advantage of a special limited-time introductory price of $9.99 that basically slashes the retail price by half.