The Division 2 04/14/2020 Update Released, Server Crash Fixes

Ubisoft’s The Division 2 has received a brand new patch for April 14. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. You will find that The Division 2 04/14/2020 Update is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note thus far. Take note that the developers only made several back-end changes to fix various server crashes in the game.

The Division 2 servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when The Division 2 servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is an action and shooting game, loaded with role-playing elements and based on a persistent online world where players have to join forces to fight different threats in a place with post-apocalyptic vibes. Below you will find the complete list of The Division 2 04/14/2020 Update patch notes.

Several back-end changes to fix server crashes.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that The Division 2 Update 1.20 (Title Update 8.4) is quite a big update with loads of gameplay changes, some balancing changes, quite a few bug fixes, and reward caches from Conflict matches at maximum level are now of High-End quality. The download and install size on the PS4 is 2.5 GB.

With Update 1.20, you will find that Seasonal Manhunt is changed to allow progress at Normal difficulty and above. This will make playing together easier as all players will gain progress no matter what difficulty was set by the group leader. Seasonal Manhunt is also receiving a button in the Manhunt UI that allows players to reset the Manhunt to replay it. This allows players to reset the progress specifically and without changing the Global Difficulty.

I remind you that Ubisoft’s The Division 2 released on February 7, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC; and on March 17, 2020 for Google Stadia.