Terraria: Journey’s End Update Will Send Game Out With A Bang

Andrew Spinks, founder of Re-Logic Studios, announced today on his Twitter account that the final update to the game, Terraria: Journey’s End, will be releasing on May 16 for the PC. The update will be the fourth major update to the game, and, obviously, will also be the last one.

The update will be a revisit to everything that made Terraria great, and will also be adding a large amount of new things. These include new items, new animals, new or revamped NPCs, new weapons, and of course, new enemies.

Terraria, much like many Minecraft-esque survival games, is a game where you make your own fun, and often make your own story. With various bosses that can only be fought by storming dungeons or going to the center of the Earth, plus randomly-spawning goblin armies, there’s a lot of stuff in Terraria for you to try.

Even though Terraria is the only game that Re-Logic Studios has released, it’s still undoubtedly the longest-lasting. The game first came out in 2011 and has remained popular all that time with a dedicated fanbase, and even after Terraria: Journey’s End will probably stay popular.

While previously Re-Logic had attempted to make a side-story game to Terraria, Terraria: Otherworld, that game ended up being cancelled in 2018, so there’s no telling where the studio will go after Terraria is all wrapped up.

While they could make another game similar to Terraria, the studio could also go for something entirely different, especially considering there are already a number of other Terraria-inspired side-scrolling games out there such as Starbound.

However everything turns out, if you’re a Terraria fan, the update will be coming out next month on May 16. You’ll be able to play Terraria: Journey’s End after that, but we’ll likely not ee any more events with the game after all of the bugs in that patch have been ironed out.