Resident Evil: Village Will Apparently Support VR

Resident Evil: Village will apparently follow in the footsteps of the last mainline installment by featuring full support for virtual reality technology.

According to a report by Gematsu on the weekend, players will be able to play the game from start to finish with a virtual reality headset. Resident Evil 7 was hailed for supporting PlayStation VR in such manner and Capcom will reportedly continue supporting the technology with the upcoming installment. However, it remains to be known if the developer will be extending support for other virtual reality headsets as well or keep the support exclusive to the PlayStation brand.

Resident Evil: Village is said to be the name of the eighth mainline installment in the franchise and will be set in Europe. The game has also been said to feature an antagonist similar to Mr. X and Nemesis. She has been dubbed as the witch and will be themed around insects like Marguerite Baker from Resident Evil 7 as upon defeat, she will dissipate into them. The witch will stalk players throughout the narrative and announce her arrival with a distinct haunting laugh.

Interestingly, Chris Redfield will return to play an integral part in the new installment with what looks to be another redesign. Ethan and Mia Winters are also returning in some capacity, including their baby.

Capcom is eyeing a cross-generation release for Resident Evil: Village on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as early as spring next year. However, the concerning coronavirus outbreak could possibly result in a delay. Multiple other sources have also validated the same release window.