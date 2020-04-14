Resident Evil 4 Remake Is In Development According to New Report

The remake of Resident Evil 3 is out now and its reviews were as good as hoped them to be. After the successful releases of 2 title remakes in a row, a third one might be in the works. According to a new report, a new studio is working on Resident Evil 4 Remake and the team is bigger than those of the previous games.

The report comes from VGC and is confirmed by insider Dusk Golem. It states that there’s a bigger development team for the Resident Evil 4 remake while Capcom is helping with funding and the inbound promotion. The development studio in charge will be M-Two. The insider said:

“RE3 was the first game M-Two worked on as a team. Something to be mentioned is M-Two was helping with RE3 for some practice… as they also were working on RE4. You can bet your ass they were also following the reception of RE3 REmake closely to see what worked, didn’t work, etc.”

He also reassured fans that the team behind this project is experienced enough to tackle it and ship a title that is worthy of its predecessor. Given the fact that the divisions responsible for the development of RE2 and Devil May Cry 2 will help:

“I understand the interest/concerns, but whether it helps or not be aware RE4 does have a larger overall team than RE2 or RE3 Remake had and a lot of time conceptualizing it, development started in 2018 but there were talks before that. Parts of Div 1’s RE2 Remake team and DMC5 teams are helping with this project.”

For the time being, there’s no proof of such a project being in development. The report is nothing but seeds in a field right now. If Resident Evil 4 Remake is to happen, then Capcom will hold an official announcement as soon as its marketing phase will begin.