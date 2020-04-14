Outriders Video Call Backgrounds Give Us A Sneak Peek At One Environment

Even though many games are being delayed or developed from home because of the coronavirus, People Can Fly isn’t letting that get them down or stop them from unveiling new stuff from their upcoming game Outriders. In this case, two Outriders video call backgrounds have been posted on Reddit.

The two clips aren’t much, just looped footage of various transport trucks being unloaded by the colonists players are protecting in Outriders, but they do give us a bit of a sneak peek at what’s likely one of the game’s initial environments.

In a time when many people are being forced to work from home due to quarantines and thus meetings may be done via videocall, some people may like to lighten the mood by having a background that involves something moving, making these Outriders video call backgrounds ideal for anyone excited about the game.

What makes this even more interesting is that this was posted by a user called OutridersGame, which means that this is an actual, official bit of media that People Can Fly has given us permission to mess around with while we go about our work routines.

We’ve seen a bit of Outriders gameplay due to a playable alpha that was given out to a variety of Let’s Players and streamers that took them through certain parts of the game, including some normal gameplay and one boss fight.

While the game seemed to get positive reviews for many, that hasn’t stopped many from comparing it to other live-service games like Destiny and The Division even though People Can Fly has said Outrider is a game that has a start and end.

You can download the Outriders video call backgrounds for yourself by following these links. In the meantime, the game is slated to come out at the tail end of this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC.