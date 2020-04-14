Nintendo Switch Update 10.0.0 Is Out, 6 New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Icons

A brand new patch released for the Nintendo Switch. This patch should download automatically, but take note that you can also download this manually at the system settings. You will find that Nintendo Switch Update 10.0.0 has a new feature, some new options, and they also made quite a few general system stability improvements to enhance the user’s overall experience in the game.

Some things that stands out in this patch is that the developers added 6 new icons from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for your user, the Analog stick and button configurations can now be changed for each paired controller, they added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card, and they also added a bookmark feature to News. Below you will find the complete list of all Nintendo Switch Update 10.0.0 patch notes.

Added a bookmark feature to News.

This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items.

A maximum of 300 news items can be bookmarked.

An internet connection is required to view bookmarked News items.

News items that are no longer available cannot be viewed, even if they were bookmarked.

Added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card.

Users can now transfer downloadable software, update data, and DLC from the system memory to an SD card (and vice versa).

Note that save data and some update data cannot be transferred to an SD card.

Added an option to remap the controller buttons.

Analog stick and button configurations can now be changed for each paired controller.

Custom configurations can be saved as favorites in System Settings > Controllers and Sensors. Custom configurations are stored on the Nintendo Switch system. Configurations can be customized for the following controllers: Joy-Con (L), Joy-Con (R), Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Button configurations can also be customized on the Nintendo Switch Lite system. This feature is not available for other controllers. On each system, up to five favorite custom configurations can be saved for Joy-Con (L), five for Joy-Con (R), five for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Five configurations can also be saved as favorites for Nintendo Switch Lite.



Added a new section in User Settings for Play Activity Settings.

The options for “Display play activity to:” and “Delete Play Activity” have been moved from Friends Settings to the new Play Activity Settings.

Added new selections to the lineup of user profile icons.

Select from 6 new icons from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for your user.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

I remind you that Nintendo’s latest handheld console, the Nintendo Switch, released across the globe on March 3, 2017.