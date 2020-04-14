New Rumor Hints At The Last of Us 2 Antagonist

The Last of Us as a franchise is way more than just a “zombie game”. After the first title that has established itself as one of the best games ever created, the sequel intends to do the same. Although we still don’t know much about its story, a new rumor sets some ground for theory-crafting and it involves the main antagonist in The Last of Us 2. In addition, we get a picture of why Ellie looks so angry all the time in the trailers.

Note that even though the statements below are based on a rumor, they do contain some spoilers for the main plot of The Last of Us 2. If you want a pure first playthrough then you should avoid reading it.

According to a 4Chan rumor, originating from an alleged “Naughty Dog employee immediate family member”, the main antagonist in The Last of Us 2 isn’t the “infected”. Apparently, the main target is a “homophobic Christian cult”.

Ellie’s relationship with Dina is deemed unpure in their eyes. Therefore, they must stop it. Ellie isn’t the only one in love with Dina, as Jessie the guy we see in the trailer is her ex-boyfriend.

After the obvious hints we get in the trailers about Dina, Ellie will seek revenge against the cult. Their alias is Seraphites, a cool name for a cult if you ask us. They will kill Dina and Joel at some point, sending Ellie into a downward spiral. According to the rumor, Seraphites deem themselves as angels clearing the wastelands, calling everyone who is not in the cult a “wolf”. Their hate for homosexual humans will drive Ellie to her limits.

Ellie is a fierce character, filled with emotions so the setting seems legit as far as we can tell. However, since this is only a rumor, for now, you should take this with a grain of salt.

There’s still no set release date for The Last of Us 2, after its sudden delay. Naughty Dog has made no official announcement yet, so we’ll have to wait. For the time being, you’re looking for a Playstation 4 exclusive to emerge in, you should try out the new Final Fantasy VII Remake.