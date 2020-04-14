Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.11 Is Live, A Few Bug Fixes

TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord received a new patch. This patch is now available on PC. You will find that Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.11 is quite a small patch, as the developers only confirmed five patch notes. Some things that stand out is that they fixed an issue with overpaying in barter and they fixed a crash that occurred when daily gold changed.

This is the prequel to the Mount & Blade saga, the new action, role-playing, and diplomacy video game by TaleWorlds. This game aims to be the largest realistic fantasy medieval world ever designed on PC. With a new and more detailed three-dimensional graphic aspect and new game options, this second part will take us 200 years before the original and will tell us the story of the fall of the Calradian Empire from the first title. Below you will find the complete list of all Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.11 patch notes.

Native: e1.0.0

e1.0.0 SandboxCore: e1.0.11

e1.0.11 Sandbox: e1.0.11

e1.0.11 Storymode: e1.0.11

e1.0.11 CustomBattle : e1.0.11

: e1.0.11 Fixed the bug that caused main storyline quests in later stages to terminate after 10 years in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Fixed a bug that caused marriage offers in barter that included the same hero more than once with different spouse candidates.

Fixed an issue with overpaying in barter.

Fixed a crash that occurred when daily gold changed.

Fixed a crash that occurred sometimes while ticking campaign map periodic events.

As you can see below, the developers also released a Beta Branch hotfix for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

Native: e1.1.0

e1.1.0 SandboxCore: e1.1.0

e1.1.0 Sandbox: e1.1.0

e1.1.0 Storymode: e1.1.0

e1.1.0 CustomBattle: e1.1.0

e1.1.0 Reverted the weight and build changes of NPCs and troops so that overweight characters are much less common. Kept the changes for special high-tier units such as Falxmen.

Character Skill Levels will no longer be automatically increased when a save game from a version before 1.1.0 is loaded.

Thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch, they fixed a crash that occurred after taking prisoners in hideouts.

Fixed a crash that occurred when a character maxed-out their attributes and focus points in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Fixed the black particles bug.

Fixed some performance spikes that happened during missions.

Fixed a battle crash that was caused by a character having no culture.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.9, they made various bug fixes to multiplayer, performance, user interface, Clan & Party, Kingdoms and Diplomacy, Economy and Trade, Quests & Issues, and Conversations & Encounters. They also made a few important crash fixes to the game.

I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.