Leak Unearths the Existence of Pokemon Pink

A strange leak appeared on Twitter lately regarding Pokemon and its very first cartridges. Apparently, data mining reveals the original names of some notable species as well as the existence of an unreleased version, Pokemon Pink.

The leak comes from Dr. Lava on Twitter and includes recent data that show the existence of Pokemon Pink within the files of Pokemon Yellow. He says:

The source code for Pokemon Blue & Yellow leaked on /vp yesterday, and it’s almost certainly legit. The code references “Pokemon Pink. A possible companion game to Yellow it seems ended up getting scrapped, likely starring Clefairy or maybe Jifflypuff.

Since its humble beginning, Pokemon paid as much attention to Jigglypuff and Clefairy as Pikachu. That’s why the potential release of a Pink version doesn’t come as a surprise. We might not know what such an edition would include but see the growth of the franchise, it didn’t have any drawbacks.

Apart from Pokemon Pink though, Dr. Lava unearthed more interesting information. Apparently, some of the most notable pokemon in the original game used to have other names than the ones we know them as. Vulpix was originally Foxfire, Rapidash was Gallop, and Rattata was Korattavar. We think that the change was for the best. The previous names were a bit vague.

Last but not least, the data mine revealed unused prototype maps for cities in Pokemon and the first generation. Given the simple layout of all cities, these don’t come as major news. However, we’d love some more cities in there nonetheless.

For the time being, we have no classic Pokemon games coming to Nintendo Switch in the horizon. After the success of Pokemon Sword & Shield, the development team is trying to add more content and new species through DLC, although this practice finds fans questioning their motives. For what it’s worth the last game was a sight for sore eyes and every fan should be playing it.