In Last Oasis, Cactus is a substantial item that provides an adequate source for water, 20 units to be exact. Read this Last Oasis Cactus Harvesting guide to learn how to harvest and best utilize this valuable resource.

Last Oasis Cactus Harvesting

Cactus can also be used to be turned into a mind-enhancing vitamin. The vision powder is made from the cactus, which you can craft at the vitamin crafting tree.

After you’ve gotten the grappling hook you get to further improve your gameplay. You can search for the Cactus fruit while exploring in the desert oasis.

Exit the tutorial area alongside your Firefly Walker and search for some cacti plants out here. You will need to aim at the plants using the grappling hook using the middle button of your mouse.

Once you’ve done that, press on E to pull towards the side without going all the way towards it. To get to the top of the plant, you will need some space, which is why you can’t E yourself to the end of it.

There will be some reddish stuff grown on top of it, once the Harvest prompt appears on the screen, then you will have to hit F and continue to harvest some cactus.

You can get the water by harvesting the flesh of the cactus, which can be done by hitting the cactus with a tool and collecting it. Cook the cactus flesh and remove the water from it and store it in a bottle.